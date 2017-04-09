 

Immigration is not about race - Labour MP Grant Robertson tells party congress

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Labour’s insisted race must stay out of the debate on immigration, as it kicks off its election year congress.

About 400 party faithful are in attendance at the Labour Party congress.

Labour MP Grant Robertson outlined the direction he would take the country if in Government, saying the challenge for the next Minister of Finance was to properly move the economy into the 21st Century.

He spoke of the pressures on infrastructure and a proposal to use infrastructure bonds to ease some of that pressure on transport and housing.

Earlier in the day, Labour leader Andrew Little said Labour would cut immigration numbers by tens of thousands, with a particular focus on student visas.

Mr Robertson said: “We need to manage that carefully at the moment while we build our infrastructure back up.

"But let me be very clear. This is a debate about policy. It is not a debate about immigrants. And anyone who makes it about immigrants, or indeed about their race must be called out for what they are doing as being wrong and against the values of Labour and of New Zealanders."

Those comments received large applause from party faithful.

Speaking to media afterwards, Mr Robertson agreed with reducing student visa numbers but denied he was targeting any party in particular with those comments.

He says Labour has learnt from campaigns seen as being anti-immigration, such as providing data showing the number of people with Chinese sounding surnames buying houses.

Deputy Labour leader Jacinda Adern kicked off afternoon proceedings with a speech focusing on youth. She’s unveiled a policy to invest in youth mental health services.

It’ll extend the School Based Health Services to all public secondary schools so all schools have a comprehensive youth health service.

The party also paid tribute to long serving MP Annette King, who is retiring this election.

Campaign manager Andrew Kirton revealed the party has 300% more money in its election campaign coffers than it did for the 2014 campaign.

Labour leader Andrew Little will tomorrow focus on housing issues, where he’s expected to announce a plan to target speculators.
 

