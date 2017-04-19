 

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

Immigration New Zealand is reviewing its deportation processes after a woman, who had gone to police with an assault complaint, was deported for overstaying.

Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Source: 1 NEWS

She was deported after Immigration New Zealand, which is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), established she had overstayed by about five years.

But MBIE's chief executive Carolyn Tremain said that was "completely inappropriate" given the police investigation into her criminal complaint.

The woman was subsequently granted a six-month visitor visa to sort out her immigration status and has returned to the country.

Ms Tremain said she was concerned about a number of decisions made by Immigration New Zealand recently, and had asked Mike Heron QC to conduct an independent external review into deportation processes, which was expected to take about four months.

The decision to deport the woman was authorised by the compliance officer's manager, Ms Tremain said, however the manager wasn't aware of the criminal complaint.

"As soon as senior managers became aware of the details of the case INZ initiated steps to ensure the individual could return to New Zealand as soon as possible," Ms Tremain said.

Ms Tremain said she would like to apologise to the woman for the distress caused by the handling of her case. Immigration New Zealand staff had also apologised.

"In the vast majority of cases our staff make the right decisions, but in this case we accept that we got it wrong."

An internal review of the woman's case and that of Mark Middleton had also begun several weeks ago to identify any areas where systems could be strengthened, she said.

In April, associate Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi stopped the deportation of Mr Middleton, the step-father of murdered school girl Carla Kardno, after Immigration officials accused him of living in New Zealand unlawfully.

As part of its review, Immigration New Zealand had already begun making changes which included introducing another layer of approval before deporting someone, Ms Tremain said.

Immigration New Zealand was also providing training to compliance officers to help them deal with such cases in the future.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the assault allegation and no charges had been laid.

A police spokesperson said the steps taken during an investigation were always on a case-by-case basis. They worked with partner agencies when required on what were often complex cases.

"Police are expected to notify Immigration New Zealand of people who are unlawfully in New Zealand when they come to our attention," they said.

Immigration lawyer Simon Laurent said while officials were within their rights to deport the woman, given her situation they should have dealt with her case differently.

Mr Laurent said miscommunication appeared to have led to the woman being deported.

