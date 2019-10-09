Immigration Minister Ian Lees-Galloway hits back at 'Sroubrek 2.0' criticism

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has defended granting residency to a man with multiple drink-driving convictions saying they'd been in the country for 20 years and had kept out of trouble for a long time.



Immigration NZ has confirmed the person received the same access to benefits and privileges on a temporary work visa, which was issued twice by the National-led government.

The National Party has dubbed the latest residency blunder "Sroubek 2.0" - a reference to the Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek.

The party's leader, Simon Bridges, said Iain Lees-Galloway gave the person, who he says endangered Kiwi lives, the keys to the kingdom of New Zealand.

But in a statement Immigration NZ general manager Stephen Dunstan said those on a temporary work visa have the same access to publicly-funded healthcare and benefits as those on a resident's visa would.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"An individual on a temporary work visa is legally entitled to work in New Zealand and would have access to publicly funded healthcare," he said.

"Refugee and protected persons on temporary work visas would also have access to government support through the benefit system."

Mr Dunstan said the only difference is that on a residence class visa, the person would be able to apply for citizenship.

"Temporary work visa holders would also need to re-apply for a further visa in order to remain in New Zealand lawfully, whereas residence class visa holders can remain in New Zealand permanently.''

The person in question has not had a conviction for seven years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Bridges told Morning Report he would not have granted the person residency and would have instead "left [them] in limbo".

"The minister had a choice or a discretion to grant this person residency or not, and knowing that he's been a six-times drink driver, he shouldn't have."

He said that he did not know the full details of the case but that what was granted by National was temporary.