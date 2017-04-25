 

Immigration Minister accused of overstepping the mark in suspending department's powers to deport

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse has overstepped the mark after suspending the Immigration department's power to deport people, according to a consultant.

The Minister of Immigration has suspended the ministry's powers while he takes steps to improve its decision making processes.
Source: 1 NEWS

Immigration New Zealand allowed recidivist sex offender from Afghanistan to stay in the country after he had been convicted and sent to jail for sexual assault.

The man was given a deportation liability suspension, meaning he can't be sent back to Afghanistan for five years, unless he reoffends.

"If that case had come across my desk, on the information I've seen, I'd have made a different decision," Mr Woodhouse said.

The minister has suspended Immigration New Zealand's decision-making powers, saying he'll be talking to them "just to reset and realign the values that should be applied to very serious offending of this nature".

Mr Woodhouse pointed to the likes of violence, murder and sexual assault cases.

These people are not finger-in-the-wind decision makers"
Aaron Martin of NZ Immigration Law

Immigration lawyer Aaron Martin says the minister has tried to front foot this because he's worried about public perceptions.

"These people are not finger-in-the-wind decision makers. These are very considered decisions and given the minister has delegated this authority to them I'm surprised that he has expressed so publicly a lack of confidence in the quality of the decision making," said Mr Martin of NZ Immigration Law.

Two of the offender's victims were young girls and he was granted parole in January.

Leigh Woodman of the Sensible Sentencing Trust says he should be deported.

"What about the victims? He is the offender, he should be deported and out of this country. He is a recidivist. Gone," she said.

Ms Woodman wonders how many other similar cases have not be revealed.

"This is the one we know about. This has been brought to light, but how many others are there?"

Immigration New Zealand did not return 1 NEWS calls for comments.

Meanwhile the man in question remains on bail in Auckland.

