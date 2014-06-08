Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs

Supermarkets will be able to employ immigrants without valid work visas under new emergency rules.

Generic passport Source: Breakfast

And immigrants who lose their jobs in other sectors will be able to access benefits for the first time.

The Government says it has relaxed immigration rules to help supermarkets cope with labour shortages.

Immigrants can now start work in stores without changing their visa details and students can work more than their usual 20 hours a week in supermarkets.

All visas expiring from tomorrow will be extended until late September.

A spokesperson for the immigration minister, Iain Lees-Galloway, said an emergency benefit was available for immigrants who were laid off.

The Queenstown mayor Jim Boult says, at the peak of the season, the city has 3,000 foreign workers and many have been laid off.

"We set up an online registration system for those who have lost the jobs, have no place to get an income from and are worried about being thrown out of their accommodation and we have 600 registered on that database already," he said.

The immigration minister has assured him hardship grants will be made available, and in the meantime the community had helped.

A system of vouchers for food parcels has been arranged for foreign workers, he said,

Immigration New Zealand's website does not carry information on the benefit.

Its notices say all its offices are closed and it has a skeleton staff in New Zealand dealing with COVID-19 requests.

"Responses are being prioritised based on the direction of government eg health workers, and are intended only for exceptional cases," the website says.

"We are urgently establishing a system for dealing with these priority requests."