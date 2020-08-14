TODAY |

Immediate action taken to close schools with Covid-19 positive pupils - Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Source:  1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says "immediate action" was taken to shut down three further education facilities after Covid-19-positive students were confirmed.

The Director-General of Health advised students, parents and staff at Glamorgan School, Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou | Puaseisei Preschool to remain vigilant for symptoms. Source: 1 NEWS

The Director-General of Health today advised students, parents and staff at Glamorgan School on Auckland's North Shore, as well as Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou | Puaseisei Preschool, both located in South Auckland's Mangere East, to remain vigilant for symptoms of the virus.

The schools are in addition to Mount Albert School and Pakuranga College, also both in Auckland, which too have confirmed cases of the virus.

Breakfast’s Vandhna Bhan has the latest on Auckland’s growing Covid-19 cluster. Source: Breakfast

"Immediate action was taken with those education facilities last night," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Auckland Regional Public Health is tracing close contacts at the two schools and the preschool, while they do this pupils and their families have been asked to be vigilant for symptoms after one student in each of the two schools tested positive."

Dr Bloomfield also said there were 13 more cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, made up of 12 confirmed cases and one probable case.

Two of today's new cases are in Tokoroa, Waikato. They tested positive after being followed up as close contacts of a family member who is one of the previously-confirmed Auckland cases.

One person is in hospital, and that case isn’t currently linked to the existing cluster.

Twelve of the cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster but the 13th - the latest case found - is still still being investigated. That person is currently in hospital.

The new figures mean New Zealand has 48 active cases and the country's overall confirmed and probable cases moves to 1602.

