Images: Truck collides into building north of Auckland causing Friday afternoon congestion

Traffic is building northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway after a crash.

A truck crashed into a building this afternoon in Silverdale. Source: Facebook: Hibiscus Coast Road Rage Watch

A truck and trailer came off the road, colliding into a local tyre shop building just after 3.30pm.

Paul Treadway, a worker at the local BP told 1 NEWS the driver was in the store while his truck was refuelling.

He said as the truck pulled the pump nozzle out of the refuelling station as it moved and suspects the brakes of the truck failed.

Mr Treadway explained the driver was horrified and shaken up when he discovered what had happened.

No one was injured in the incident.

Scene of the crash in Silverdale. Source: Facebook: Hibiscus Coast Road Rage Watch