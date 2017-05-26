 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Images: Truck collides into building north of Auckland causing Friday afternoon congestion

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Traffic is building northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway after a crash.

A truck crashed into a building this afternoon in Silverdale.

Source: Facebook: Hibiscus Coast Road Rage Watch

A truck and trailer came off the road, colliding into a local tyre shop building just after 3.30pm.

Paul Treadway, a worker at the local BP told 1 NEWS the driver was in the store while his truck was refuelling.

He said as the truck pulled the pump nozzle out of the refuelling station as it moved and suspects the brakes of the truck failed. 

Mr Treadway explained the driver was horrified and shaken up when he discovered what had happened.

No one was injured in the incident.

Scene of the crash in Silverdale.

Source: Facebook: Hibiscus Coast Road Rage Watch

NZTA is warning motorists to expect delays in the area, with traffic building as far back as State Highway One.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2
Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Police identify dead woman found in West Auckland after releasing photo of distinctive tattoo


00:19
3
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


00:18
4
Stunned US President then tries to reclaim lost ground with crushing handshake.

Watch: The moment French president snobs Donald Trump on NATO's blue carpet with swift change of direction

5

Images: Truck collides into building north of Auckland causing Friday afternoon congestion

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ