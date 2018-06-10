 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Images released of men wanted in relation to dairy robbery near Christchurch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are seeking help from members of the public to help identify men in relation to an alleged dairy robbery in Templeton, near Christchurch.

The two men involved in the robbery of a Templeton dairy.

The two men involved in the robbery of a Templeton dairy.

Source: NZ Police.

Police say two people entered the dairy on the corner of Kopara Street and Kirk Road and stole cigarettes and cash, on June 6 at 5.15pm.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen silver/blue Mazda Demio, with the number plate DNZ805.

The men fled in a stolen silver/blue Mazda Demio, with the number plate DNZ805.

The men fled in a stolen silver/blue Mazda Demio, with the number plate DNZ805.

Source: NZ Police

Police say the vehicle was located abandoned on Sawyers Arms Road near Broughs Road around 7pm.

Members of the public have been advised to contact Detective Constable Chris Macpherson on 03 363 7400 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

2
Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

00:20
3
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

4
The two men involved in the robbery of a Templeton dairy.

Images released of men wanted in relation to dairy robbery near Christchurch

00:48
5
Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 