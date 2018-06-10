Images released of men wanted in relation to dairy robbery near Christchurch

Police are seeking help from members of the public to help identify men in relation to an alleged dairy robbery in Templeton, near Christchurch.

The two men involved in the robbery of a Templeton dairy. Source: NZ Police.

Police say two people entered the dairy on the corner of Kopara Street and Kirk Road and stole cigarettes and cash, on June 6 at 5.15pm.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen silver/blue Mazda Demio, with the number plate DNZ805.

Police say the vehicle was located abandoned on Sawyers Arms Road near Broughs Road around 7pm.