Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

A community stalwart in Kawakawa who was callously attacked by a group of young men says it's "a hell of a pity" hooligans can damage the town's reputation.

Police have released images to Seven Sharp of the men they want to talk to over the attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw at the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway on Saturday morning.

The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.
"I'm disappointed for the town basically. It seems a pretty good town, everyone knows everyone else," the 78-year-old told Seven Sharp. 

"It seems a hell of a pity one or two hooligans can damage our reputation." 

Mr Bradshaw has given more than 30 years of dedication and toil to the historic railway which he said "has been my life".

While seeking out the station stray "Grubby" on his morning rounds to give the cat milk, Mr Bradshaw said he walked into the workshop "to find four young buggers going through the cupboards".

When he asked them what they were doing there one of them pushed him, so he gave them the milk and dish he was carrying.

"Then they all started to punch me round the head and face and to the ground. They started to kick me in the ribs. There was a shovel so I turned round, picked it up and hit them with it."

His alleged attackers then made off, along with three other young men Mr Bradshaw had spotted moments earlier loitering in the yard.

His injuries were limited to a head wound which was put right with some stitches, a black eye and bruised ribs.

But, Seven Sharp reported, the rub is that the listless young men don't appreciate what the historic train through the town, together with the iconic Hundertwasser Toilets, is doing for their community.

"When the train was not here and we didn't have the Hundertwasser Toilets it was a bit of a dead horse town. But this has given it a real kick in the pants," Mr Bradshaw said.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact the police. 

