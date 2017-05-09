Images: Do you know these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.
Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.
The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.
Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.
The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More