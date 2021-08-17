Images of clothing released in search for mum of dead baby

Police need the public's help to identify clothing found in a blue plastic bag at an Auckland recycling facility where a newborn baby was found dead.

A recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga where the body of a newborn baby was found. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as investigators continue their search for the baby girl's mother.

The baby girl was found dead on Monday night at the recycling facility in Onehunga.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police, said investigators had to date received limited information to help identify the girl or her mum.

It is hoped the clothing may help police find her mum.

The clothing was found in a blue plastic bag during the scene examination.

Beard said the baby may have been in the bag too.

Child's beanie found in a blue plastic bag at Visy Recycling in Onehunga, where a baby girl was found dead. Source: NZ Police

The clothing includes a child’s beanie, a distinctive pink child’s sweater and pink t-shirt, women’s belts and two women’s tops and a sequined skirt that appears to have been cut up.

There were also two baby onesies with colourful prints on them located in the area, which may have also come out of the bag.

Beard said while detectives can’t fully determine whether the clothing is definitely linked to the mother of this baby, anyone who recognises the items is urged to contact police immediately.

Blue plastic bag found during a scene examination at Visy Recycling in Onehunga. Source: NZ Police

"We are asking that if this clothing is known to you or you recognise who this clothing belongs to please contact us.

"This information will greatly help us with our enquiries," he said.

"Not only do we want to identify the baby girl’s mother to ensure her welfare and get her the medical assistance and support she needs, but we also want to get some answers for the sake of this little girl.

One of two baby onesies found nearby at Visy Recycling in Onehunga. Source: NZ Police

"She has no name and no one to mourn and bury her.

"The sooner police can identify her mother, the sooner this baby girl can be treated with the respect she deserves and laid to rest."

Anyone with information can contact 105, quoting file number 210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111