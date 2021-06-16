Image released of machete-wielding man at scene of Napier store robbery

A police investigation is underway after a Napier store was robbed by a man wielding a machete.

A man with a machete robbing a store in Napier. Source: NZ Police

Police said the man entered Te Awa Store Ellison Street at about 9am yesterday.

"He took a small quantity of cigarettes and left the store," police said.

"The man is believed to have been travelling in a white van and possibly headed along Chambers Street towards Maraenui."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210616/3340.