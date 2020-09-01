'I'm voting yes' - Tiki Taane calls out anti-cannabis lobby group for 'twisting my words'

Musician Tiki Taane has called out an anti-cannabis lobby group for publishing a misleading post using his name and image.

Musician Tiki Taane, appearing in his music video for 'Serendipity'. Source: DRM New Zealand

The now-deleted post was published on the Say Nope to Dope NZ website on Sunday, with a link and caption also shared on Facebook.

Say Nope to Dope NZ is campaigning for New Zealanders to vote no in this year's cannabis law reform referendum, and the post on Sunday was written by Bob McCoskrie, who is also director of Family First New Zealand.

"Tiki Taane warns youth of the 'repercussions to physical, mental and spiritual health of going down the drug path,'" the Facebook post read.

"He's been there and knows.

"Marijuana was a gateway to harder drugs for him and he became involved in the gang scene."

The post referenced a 2016 article in the NZ Herald in which Mr Taane was open about his past drug use.



However, Mr Taane came across the Say Nope To Dope post, and made his current views on the upcoming referendum clear.

A now-removed post on the Say Nope To Dope Facebook page, and musician Tiki Taane's response. Source: Screenshot/Facebook

"Hey guys, I appreciate you trying to use me as click bait, I'm very flattered, but just so you all know I will be 100% voting YES to legalising cannabis," he said.

The post has since been removed, but a cached version is still available online.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Mr Taane said he wasn't surprised to see his name and image used in that way.

"They have a history of posting fake news and not doing their research," he said.

"So it was no surprise to see they tried to twist my words for their own anti-cannabis agenda."

Mr Taane, who co-signed an open letter published on Sunday supporting legalisation, said his decision comes down to "scientific, medical and social research".

"I've seen firsthand how cannabis has saved lives and vastly improved the wellbeing of people with all sorts of illnesses.

"Another reason I'll be voting yes at the referendum is that it would see thousands of Kiwis not convicted each year for cannabis-related offences, which would save the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as police time and resources.

"The negative lifelong impacts for those who have been convicted and their communities, which are disproportionately Māori and Pacific Islanders, is something that will change through the new Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill."

Say Nope To Dope spokesperson Aaron Ironside confirmed they had published the post, but rejected the comment they had "twisted his words".

"We posted the previously published story regarding Tiki Taane verbatim - but did add some comments," Mr Ironside said.

"His acknowledgment of the damage drug-taking causes during teen years is a compelling reason to vote no.

"We accept that our commentary was pointing to an alternative conclusion of his personal history with cannabis.

"Mr Taane explained to us that he did not wish for his yes campaign story to feature on our Facebook page, and we were happy to remove it as to avoid confusion and honour his request."