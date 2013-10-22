 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'm terrified of them' - fear in Whangarei over window washers

share

Source:

NZN

Police have expressed concern at the lack of reporting of assaults, vehicle damage, sexualised behaviour by window washers in Whangarei.

South Auckland police are pleading with the public not to pay window washers at intersections to discourage them from working.
Source: 1 NEWS

There's been an influx of comments on the Stop the Window Washers Whangarei Facebook page regarding window washers, but not in reports, Northland Police said.

"I'm [sic] feel intimidated - actually, I'm terrified of them and generally try to avoid these intersections where possible," Facebook page administrators said, quoting a "concerned resident".

By-laws in Whangarei prohibit window washers from operating in the city, however the main route through the town is a state highway and therefore isn't subject to the local by-law.

Police say they have no power to remove window washers from these intersections, but are interested if they are committing offences.

They too have taken to Facebook, telling residents to make it clear if they don't want their windscreens cleaned, and to not pay or converse with window washers.

But, some disagree, saying the page should be shut down, and the window washers let be.

"At least they are working trying to earn a buck or 2!!! Some are rude but there are some real well mannered boys too! just trying to think of an alternative foe these boys [sic]," Amber O'Connor commented.

Motorists say they are intimidated and harassed, and ONE News has filmed a tense confrontation at the Greenlane intersection.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

00:31
2
Shocking video has emerged of an elderly couple being attacked while sitting in the back of a taxi in Birmingham.

Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

00:17
3
The video was taken on the set of upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, and the American Humane Association is investigating.

'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film


01:13
4
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:42
5
Richard Wilkins didn't take kindly to Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffrey's humour on Nine's Today Show.

Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ