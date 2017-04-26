 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'm sure we'd get it sorted pretty smartly' - Andrew Little's pledge to Kiwis wanting Aussie citizenship

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour leader Andrew Little says he'd make the issue of New Zealanders wanting citizenship in Australia a priority if he became prime minister.

The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.
Source: Breakfast

Last week Australia announced changes to its immigration policy which could affect thousands of New Zealanders living across the Tasman.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today, Mr Little said: "It's disappointing to see this latest announcement ... citizenship is even further out of reach for Kiwis that have been living there, many living there for a long time".

The changes require New Zealanders to be permanent residents for four years before being eligible for citizenship, up from one year.

The change could impact up to 60,000 New Zealanders, 1 NEWS revealed last Thursday.

Mr Little says he'd look to "sort" the issue out if both the New Zealand Labour and Australian Labor parties were in power.

"I'm pretty sure if Bill Shorten (Australian Labor Party leader) and I had a beer at Kirribilli House (secondary official residence of the Prime Minister of Australia) we'd get it sorted out pretty smartly," he said.

Related

Politics

Australia

Immigration

02:06
Up to 60,000 Kiwis could be impacted by the changes, which have increased the time people must wait to get citizenship.

New Foreign Minister to plead case for Kiwis seeking easier pathway to Aussie citizenship

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

00:29
4
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


5
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

01:00
As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.

Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

A crazy adventure tour guide and a former pageant queen are among the latest four contestants.

01:46
The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.

'I'm sure we'd get it sorted pretty smartly' - Andrew Little's pledge to Kiwis wanting Aussie citizenship

The Labour leader says "citizenship is even further out of reach for Kiwis" in Australia.

03:46
Millions of children in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

'I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up' - Child Fund boss makes appeal for Kiwis to help fight East Africa famine

Millions of people in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

03:01
The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

Toni Street busts in on her neighbours in a bid to serve her community

The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

'Violently ill' Elton John forced to cancel over a month's worth of shows

The 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel the shows after contracting a rare bacterial infection whilst touring in South America.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ