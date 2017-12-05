 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'm so proud of what you did' – Inspiration for compensation for live organ donators says new law is 'a milestone'

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

A heart-warming moment was shared between the inspiration for the new law to compensate live organ donors, and "the man who did it". 

It was a heart-warming moment between Sharon van der Gulik and MP Chris Bishop, who got the new bill through parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sharon van der Gulik once stood up in a National Party meeting to tell the audience about the issues faced by live organ donors, which included loss of pay. 

But from today, donors will get compensation for lost earnings for up to 12 weeks under a new ministry scheme.

The MP who drafted the member's bill that created the scheme, National's Chris Bishop, says live organ donors are heroes.

"My bill means donors will be neither financially worse off or better of as a result of donating," he said.

He presented the bill to Ms van der Gulik outside parliament today. 

"It's your bill, you're the inspiration," he told her. 

The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.
Source: Breakfast

Ms van der Gulik told him she was "so proud" of what he had done, calling it a "milestone" for live organ donation. 

"I'm the lady who started it but this is the man who did it," she said. 

The Ministry of Health hopes a new compensation scheme for live organ donors will help cure the financial problems that come with donating.

In the past, donors received some assistance in the form of a benefit.

"Loss of income can put people off donating an organ," Clare Perry, group manager integrated service design at the Ministry of Health says.

"Removing financial barriers can be a big help in deciding to go-ahead with what is often a life-saving donation.

"With most live organ donations being made to family members or friends, not having to worry about lost income makes things easier during a time that is already stressful."

The Ministry of Health, working with other government agencies, will take care of any deductions that may normally be made, such as PAYE and KiwiSaver.

Travel and accommodation assistance is also available for people who may need to travel to have specialist medical tests associated with their donation surgery.

Between 2012 and 2016 there were 340 live kidney donations in New Zealand. Over the same period, there were 17 partial live liver donations."

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

Live Stream: Bill English, Paula Bennett take aim at PM Jacinda Ardern in Parliament's question time

2
Dan Carter for Racing 92

Toulon owner claims Dan Carter 'dreaming of his tax inspector' with Japan deal

01:41
3
The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.

'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

4

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:08
5
The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

Live Stream: Bill English, Paula Bennett take aim at PM Jacinda Ardern in Parliament's question time

Questions over a possible Pike River re-entry and proposed Work-for-the-Dole scheme to take centre stage.

01:41
The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.

'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

The hotly anticipated criteria for eligibility has been released.


10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chloe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians and left them to battle it out.

00:36
Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed jointly in honour of the memory of its legendary composers.

Watch: Auckland Girls Grammar and Auckland orchestra team up for angelic performance of Kiwi classic Poi E

Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed in honour of its composers.


02:16
The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.

Watch: 'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

Dr Nick Cross said the new law helps remove a barrier to people donating.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 