'I'm so proud of what you did' – Inspiration for compensation for live organ donators says new law is 'a milestone'

A heart-warming moment was shared between the inspiration for the new law to compensate live organ donors, and "the man who did it".

Sharon van der Gulik once stood up in a National Party meeting to tell the audience about the issues faced by live organ donors, which included loss of pay.

But from today, donors will get compensation for lost earnings for up to 12 weeks under a new ministry scheme.

The MP who drafted the member's bill that created the scheme, National's Chris Bishop, says live organ donors are heroes.

"My bill means donors will be neither financially worse off or better of as a result of donating," he said.

He presented the bill to Ms van der Gulik outside parliament today.

"It's your bill, you're the inspiration," he told her.

Ms van der Gulik told him she was "so proud" of what he had done, calling it a "milestone" for live organ donation.

"I'm the lady who started it but this is the man who did it," she said.

The Ministry of Health hopes a new compensation scheme for live organ donors will help cure the financial problems that come with donating.

In the past, donors received some assistance in the form of a benefit.

"Loss of income can put people off donating an organ," Clare Perry, group manager integrated service design at the Ministry of Health says.

"Removing financial barriers can be a big help in deciding to go-ahead with what is often a life-saving donation.

"With most live organ donations being made to family members or friends, not having to worry about lost income makes things easier during a time that is already stressful."

The Ministry of Health, working with other government agencies, will take care of any deductions that may normally be made, such as PAYE and KiwiSaver.

Travel and accommodation assistance is also available for people who may need to travel to have specialist medical tests associated with their donation surgery.