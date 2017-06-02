 

'I'm shocked' – pharmacists outraged at suggestions they could end up selling cigarettes

A controversial plan to sell cigarettes in safe places like pharmacies has hit a raw nerve with some in the healthcare industry.

A pharmacist has told 1 NEWS it would go against his "code of ethics" to sell cigarettes.

Sunil Kumar says he was "shocked" to hear some experts saying this could help New Zealand become smokefree by 2025.

"We're here to stop people smoking rather than promote cigarettes," Mr Kumar said.

An Otago University study suggests restricting the number of outlets that can sell cigarettes will help New Zealand become smokefree by 2025.

A major-anti smoking group agrees with the idea, Professor Robert Beaglehole from ASH saying that cigarettes are too accessible at the present time and we really need to reduce it.

Graeme Blanchard, President of the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand said "While we see merit in restricting where cigarettes can be purchased, we are opposed to the sale of cigarettes from community pharmacies."

However, dairy owners are outraged at the suggestion they could be cut out of the game, saying being unable to sell cigarettes would greatly affect their business and they are being unfairly treated.

The government says restricting sales might just add to supply and demand issues, but it has plenty to consider with just eight years to meet its smoke free target.

