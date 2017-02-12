'I'm scared to put my gas bottle on' - neighbours shaken after campervan explodes leaving man severely burnt

Neighbours have spoken of horrifying events surrounding an incident in which a man caught on fire when his campervan exploded in Taupo last night.

The man is in critical condition after the incident at the Equestrian Centre on Rapids Road.

Carol Reed says she was sitting in her campervan when she heard an "almighty big bang" and neighbours "felt their whole house shake".

She told 1 NEWS she "heard yelling and screaming and I came roaring out," to see the camper next to her had exploded.

It "just went so fast, I don't know how he got out," Ms Reed said.

She noticed big gaps missing on the side of the camper when she went to turn its gas off.

After grabbing a fire extinguisher to help put the fire out, the man began to use it and "caught on fire," Ms Reed said.

The fire was put out, and the man although suffering from "really bad burns", managed to drive his camper into the middle of a field where neighbours started to put the fire out.

Ms Reed said neighbours put the man in their shower, attempting to alleviate his pain until ambulance crews arrived after 10.40pm.

The events were frightening for neighbours and Ms Reed said she was "a bit shaken" from the incident.

"I'm scared to put my gas bottle on," she said.

A fire spokeswoman told 1 NEWS that most of the man's body has been burnt, including his head.

"The explosion appears to be caused by a gas leak in the campervan."

The man is in intensive care at Waikato Hospital.