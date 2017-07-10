'I'm scared' - brave 10-year-old set example for kids with 111 call that saved mum's life

A brave 10-year-old Whangarei girl who saved her mother's life by calling 111 when she had a seizure has set an example St John Ambulance wants other kids to learn from.

Young Libby Namana awoke to find mum Karen Symons having a seizure in bed.

Libby told Seven Sharp her mum's arms were "going everywhere", she was shaking and "I thought she wasn't going to make it at one point".

Grabbing her mum's phone, as her own was flat, Libby punched 111, something St John worries is not as instinctive as it should be for all children.

Libby said she told the ambulance woman on the other end of the phone, "my mum was not responsive and she was not responding to me when I was talking to her".

Seven Sharp played mother and daughter audio of the emergency call which neither of them had heard before.

"We just got back from hospital yesterday 'cause she had a seizure, and now she had another one this morning. I'm only 10 and I'm scared." Libby says in the call.

The ambulance woman gets Libby to check if her mother is breathing, encouraging her with, "Libby you are doing a great job there okay?" before paramedics arrive at the house.

"She knows how proud I am of her," Ms Symons said.