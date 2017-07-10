 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'I'm scared' - brave 10-year-old set example for kids with 111 call that saved mum's life

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A brave 10-year-old Whangarei girl who saved her mother's life by calling 111 when she had a seizure has set an example St John Ambulance wants other kids to learn from.

Libby did everything right when her mum's life was at stake and St John ambulance wants other kids to get the 111 message.
Source: Seven Sharp

Young Libby Namana awoke to find mum Karen Symons having a seizure in bed.

Libby told Seven Sharp her mum's arms were "going everywhere", she was shaking and "I thought she wasn't going to make it at one point".

Grabbing her mum's phone, as her own was flat, Libby punched 111, something St John worries is not as instinctive as it should be for all children.

Libby said she told the ambulance woman on the other end of the phone, "my mum was not responsive and she was not responding to me when I was talking to her".

Seven Sharp played mother and daughter audio of the emergency call which neither of them had heard before.

"We just got back from hospital yesterday 'cause she had a seizure, and now she had another one this morning. I'm only 10 and I'm scared." Libby says in the call.

The ambulance woman gets Libby to check if her mother is breathing, encouraging her with, "Libby you are doing a great job there okay?" before paramedics arrive at the house.

"She knows how proud I am of her," Ms Symons said. 

As a reinforcement for any future episodes she is now connected to St John 24/7 with a medical alarm system.

Related

Northland

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


04:23
2
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

00:13
3
Lagi Vaili filmed an exchange between the driver and a passenger who was complaining about a stoppage undertaken to keep the bus running to schedule.

Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched


00:44
4
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.

01:22
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett with what you need to know as the bad weather approaches.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ