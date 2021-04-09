TODAY |

'I'm really angry' — Student organisers of massive climate protest frustrated over Govt's slow pace

Source:  1 NEWS

Students are pleading for New Zealanders to take to the streets today, demanding climate action from the Government. 

Thousands will take to the streets this afternoon in hopes of putting pressure on politicians to address the crisis. Source: Breakfast

Thousands are expected to empty out of classrooms, pleading for the crisis to be held with the same "magnitude" as promised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Auckland Schools Strike 4 Climate organiser Jack Barlow said they were frustrated by slow progress made since the Prime Minister declared a climate emergency in December. 

"Its been described as this generation's nuclear-free moment but we're not actually seeing from the Government that it reflects that magnitude," he told Breakfast. 

Earlier this year, the Climate Change Commission released its first findings, setting targets for reducing carbon emissions each year between 2022 and 2025.

But Wellington organiser Rhiannon Mackie says there's no need for the Government to wait around before they start acting on those targets. 

"Just because that report is coming out doesn't mean the Government can't put in place things now. It's not just the future that's at risk but its our frontline communities." 

Lucy Gray, one of the Christchurch strike organisers, says elected officials still aren't doing enough to prevent irreversible damage to the environment. 

"This is their job — this isn't our job — and they still aren't doing enough. I'm really angry, like I'm scared for my future. But I think a lot of us kind of got over our fear to protest. A lot of what's left is anger." 

They're asking for every New Zealander to get out and participate in today's multi-generational march. It's not just future generations that will feel the effects of inaction, they said of the invitation. 

