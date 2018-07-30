 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I'm putting a stake in the ground' - Simon Bridges denies smaller class sizes a recycled Labour policy

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education

Simon Bridges was this morning under siege over National's call for smaller class sizes - forced to deny it was a recycled Labour policy, with little evidence it benefited student learning.

In his speech at the National Party annual party conference in Auckland yesterday, Mr Bridges signalled he would increase the number of primary teachers to reduce class sizes if in Government.

This morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, the National leader scoffed at the idea he was copying a Labour education policy from two elections ago, which was rejected by former National Education Minister Hekia Parata.

"This is not a Labour Party policy. Come on, this is a policy of teachers, of parents, of Kiwis," Mr Bridges said.

"This is as old as the hills, and here's the deal about Labour, if they believed in it, when they've got billions to play with, why haven't they done it?" 

Mr Bridges also insisted there were many education experts who believed smaller class sizes did facilitate student learning.

This was despite a meta-analysis of hundreds of studies, compiled by the Melbourne Education Research Institute, which concluded that class size had little affect on students' education, and that teacher quality was far more important.

"I don't disagree that what you've said, that quality of teaching is really important, and actually if you look at what Hekia Parata did in times when the dollars were tighter, that was right to do that. But actually we have got choices," Mr Bridges said.

"And it's certainly true as well, and there's evidence to back it up, not just evidence, it's what teachers say to me all the time, it's what parents say to me, it's what I know from my own childhood and my kids childhood that the number of teachers in terms of the attention the little ones get when they're growing really makes a difference too."

Mr Bridges said his National policy to reduce class size was not at odds with Hekia Parata's rejection of a similar policy at the 2014 election, because at that time the Government did not have the money to play with.

"When you haven't got a lot of dollars, I think you're right to focus on the quality. But we've got more choices today and we know that teacher numbers also matter."

The National leader said you "had to do both" when it came to investing in both teacher training, but also volume of teachers to reduce class sizes.

"Look I'll tell you, and this is all anecdotal, but my Mum's a teacher, my brother's a teacher, my sister's a teacher, and they believe it, right," Mr Bridges said.

"They say it will make a real difference in terms of the quality of what they do, but also the quality of what the kids do. I believe it, I'm putting a stake in the ground and we're going to deliver it."  

The National leader defended the accusation that National’s new policy for smaller class sizes was a recycled Labour policy. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

2

'Healthcare is in crisis' - registered nurse talks staff burnout, safe staffing accord

3

Teen, 17, speaking with police after man dies in Greymouth after being found stabbed in street
4

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
5

Donald Trump says he's '100 per cent' glad he came to NZ, in vintage Paul Holmes interview from the TVNZ vault
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20
The man was found on Cowper Street at 2am and died shortly afterwards in Greymouth Hospital.

Teen, 17, speaking with police after man dies in Greymouth after being found stabbed in street
01:11
The US President, then property mogul, was in Auckland in 1993 to champion a casino bid.

Donald Trump says he's '100 per cent' glad he came to NZ, in vintage Paul Holmes interview from the TVNZ vault

Auckland Zoo and nearby school closed due to power outage
02:00
The horror crash killed a young girl on the bus.

Fatal Mt Ruapehu bus crash: Passenger recalls chaotic scenes - 'Everyone was just trying to get out'

Slaughter delay for pregnant Mycoplasma bovis-infected herd 'immensely distressing' for farmer, says vet

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Farming

It is "immensely distressing" for farmers looking after Mycoplasma bovis-infected cows that have not yet gone to the slaughter, a vet says, after an instance of cows in the middle of calving unable to be transported for culling.

A Southland farmer last month expressed his frustration, saying he advised Ministry of Primary Industries in February his infected cows were pregnant, hoping the cull would be completed then.

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads. Source: 1 NEWS

However the cows are currently still alive and about to calve.

It is a year on from New Zealand’s first Mycoplasma bovis outbreak, and Southland vet Mark Bryan told TVNZ1’s Q+A the newest concern is infected cows in the middle of calving that cannot be transported to slaughter.

Mr Bryan said having to look after the infected pregnant cows and their calves, knowing they would have to be slaughtered, was "immensely distressing" for the farmer.

To limit movement between farms, MPI provide feed for animals waiting to be culled.

MPI sent Q+A a statement which said: "We'd be very concerned if farmers have been waiting several months from when they receive their notice to cull.

"We are working hard to ensure that doesn't happen."

Southland vet Mark Bryan said the latest concern is having infected cows during calving that cannot be transported for slaughter. Source: Q+A
Topics
New Zealand
Farming
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
05:19
Southland vet Mark Bryan said the latest concern is having infected cows during calving that cannot be transported for slaughter.

Slaughter delay for pregnant Mycoplasma bovis-infected herd 'immensely distressing' for farmer, says vet

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

Sean Spicer: Why he described the US President as a unicorn, fake news and Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

'A guy who his entire life has coveted being Prime Minister' - Corin Dann says Winston Peters thrived off the attention of NZ's top-job

Ring on your finger snaps text and reads it back, offering help for visually impaired

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Crime and Justice

The former partner of Kim Richmond has been found guilty of her murder.

Cory Scott Jefferies was convicted of Ms Richmond's murder by a jury at the High Court at Hamilton.

Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial. Source: 1 NEWS

It took the jury about half an hour to reach a decision this morning following six hours of deliberations on Friday. 

Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

Jefferies is on trial at the High Court in Hamilton over his partner’s death two years ago. Source: 1 NEWS

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Mr Jefferies traveling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

Mr Jefferies had admitted causing Ms Richmond's death, but say it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

He will be sentenced on September 7. 

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Crime and Justice