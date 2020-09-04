'I'm the only one?' Crewman of sunken cattle ship in disbelief after being rescued

A crew member rescued from the ocean after the Gulf Livestock 1 sank near Japan immediately asked his rescuers about the other crew.

In video released by the Japan 10th Regional Coast Guard, Sareno Edvarodo, 45, can be seen being brought on board a Coastguard vessel before being wrapped in towels and given water.

"You're safe," a Coastguard officer told him, with Edvarodo replying "thank you".

He then asked about the safety of his fellow crew members.

"You get some crew off, or no? I'm the only one? No other ones?"

He then became emotional, saying he was worried about his crew.

Edvarodo had been adrift in the ocean since the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized and sank amid Typhoon Maysak some time around 5am Thursday, NZT.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was carrying about 5800 New Zealand cows to China, and had a total of 42 crew members on board. Two of them are New Zealanders.

Edvarodo was found alive and drifting, and the Coastguard today confirmed they had pulled a second person from the water.

However, the second person was described as being found face down, and not breathing, so it was unclear whether that person is alive.

Edvarodo has told authorities the Gulf Livestock 1 lost engine power and was hit by waves, causing it to capsize.

As the ship capsized, crew were told to hurry and put on life jackets, which Edvarodo did, before jumping over the side.