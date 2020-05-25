'I'm not surprised that some people have tried to escape' - 1 NEWS reporter on the realities of managed isolation in Auckland hotel

I’m one of thousands of Kiwis returning home from overseas who are being put up in Government-funded accommodation to try to stop new cases of Covid-19 arriving.



It’s much harder than being in managed isolation at home in Sydney, given I can’t open any windows and have a view of a carpark. I'm not surprised that some people have tried to escape, especially given the somewhat draconian approach being taken.



Police and private security guards patrol the hotel grounds 24 hours a day, making it feel like a flash prison. While most staff are friendly enough, it’s clearly a tense time with one or two treating guests like they’ve done something wrong.



"Detainees'" names and room numbers are taken every time they want to enjoy some fresh air in the fenced-off airport carpark. There’s a mix of smokers, children and health nuts trying to fill their days. All shared spaces like the hotel gym and restaurants have been closed for obvious reasons.



Daily 45-minute walks are offered to groups of 12, but if they’re booked up then you miss out - like I did on day one.



Alcohol is limited to four bottles of beer and 750ml of wine for each room a day. There’s no chance of bringing anything in from the outside as all bags are searched on arrival.