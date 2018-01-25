 

'I'm not sure the politics of this have been that bad for Labour'

Corin Dann

1 NEWS Political Editor

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann assess the impact of the government's changes to employment laws.
Source: 1 NEWS

The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Woman in workplace.

How will the new Kiwi employment law reforms affect you?

The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The Chiefs loose forward talked about his close friend who died nearly a year ago.

'It was pretty emotional' - watch as Liam Messam pays tribute to former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki, nearly a year after his death

Charlie Butt's rant as he passed the group of cyclists in Victoria has sparked debate about who's in the wrong.

Watch: 'This is why you get f***ing killed' - Aussie truckie films outburst to cyclists 'blocking' lane

