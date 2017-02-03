 

'I'm not nervous' - Bill English unfazed about chatting with Donald Trump after Aussie PM suffers 'worst call ever'

In the wake of Donald Trump's reported tough conversation with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Bill English says he isn't concerned about how a potential chat with the new US President may go.

The PM isn't worried that he will have a similar conversation with the US president that the Australian Prime Minister had.
Mr Trump reportedly cut short an anticipated hour long phone call with Mr Turnbull, after berating him about the "worst deal ever" - the Obama administration's agreement to take 1250 refugees being held on Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

The tone of the conversation and the fact it was leaked sent shockwaves around the world.

Speaking after he met iwi leaders at Waitangi this morning, Mr English brushed off suggestions he was anxious about his first chat with the erratic US leader.

"No I'm not nervous about it, we'd expect to maintain the very good relationship we have with the US," he said.

He said it was always possible the contents of any conversation could go public, but it was not something he was overly concerned about.

Mr English also doubted any conversation would last 25 minutes, let alone the hour his Aussie counterpart was reportedly expecting. 

"I'd be surprised if we had a 25 minute phone call, that's not my experience with the other leaders we've spoken to, they tend to be a bit wide ranging but not 25 minutes."

Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".
Source: Sky Australia

