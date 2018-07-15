 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'm not against free speech' - Phil Goff stands by decision to ban controversial speakers from council venues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has defended not allowing controversial activists from speaking at Council venues, after a group raised $50,000 to begin legal action against Auckland Council for the decision. 

Mr Goff said he listened to the advice given to him, and the decision was "fully in line” with the council’s policies.
Source: Q+A

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux had been banned from speaking at Auckland Council venues after intending to bring their tour to New Zealand. Ms Southern is an author and her views have been described as anti-Islam, anti-refugee, anti-feminist and borderline white nationalist, and Mr Molyneux is also an author and YouTuber, and he covers topics such as multiculturalism, anti-feminism and anarcho-capitalism.

Mr Goff said on TVNZ1's Q+A today the decision was "fully in line with Auckland's policy". 

"Our city has to be an inclusive city, we're hugely diverse.

"When Regional Facilities Auckland came to me and said, 'We've got this problem, these people want to use our facilities', they said they were concerned the speech that these two individuals were engaged in was deliberately provocative to some of our ethnic communities and our faith communities."

When asked by host Corin Dann if it was his right to make the call to not allow them to speak at Auckland Council venues, Mr Goff said: "It's my obligation first of all, to follow the advice that I get from Regional Facilities Auckland".

He said they told him it would be a security threat and that it was "probably inconsistent with the guidelines that we operate under, which is not to bring the council under disrepute". 

Mr Goff believed the communities were being "provoked and insulted by the sort of language these people are using". 

"I'm not against free speech. I simply made the call to agree with Regional Facilities Auckland that we should not be facilitating their use of our venues, and that's the right call."

When asked if he was happy to fight for the decision in court, Mr Goff said "absolutely, and we'll win". 

A crowd-sourced fund to begin legal action against Auckland Council reached its target of $50,000 in less than 24 hours, after two controversial Canadian speakers were banned from using council venues.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
Maraetai Beach can be seen lapping over the road.

Roads close in Auckland due to flooding as severe weather lashes parts of country

2
Police (file picture).

Police release name after man's body found under Tauranga bridge

3

Israel Dagg confirms move to Japan, out of All Blacks contention in 2018

4
Police car generic.

One person dies after ute crashes 10m down bank into stream in Waitomo

5
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Four Kiwi sides to battle it out as Super Rugby quarter-finals confirmed

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.