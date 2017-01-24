 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Radio DJ Dom Harvey took his Edge listeners on an emotional tangent today when he sprung on his co-host a desperate plea to join him for the birth of his child.

The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".
Source: The Edge

On today's show, Dom candidly asked co-host Clinton Randell - who is expecting a second baby with his wife - if he could be in the delivery room in a few weeks.

Randell, who also co-hosts the Mediaworks show with Dom's wife Jay Jay Harvey, told Dom it was a no-go.

But Randell had a change of tune after Dom opened up about his reasons why he wanted to be there.

Dom told listeners that he had a tumour about 10 years ago, which he had taken out of his abdomen. It left him with issues with his reproductive system.

He reiterated the well-documented fertility struggles he's had with Jay Jay, who underwent "rounds and rounds" of IVF treatments to try to have a baby.

"But, long story short, I'm never going to be a dad," he told Randell, who buried his face into his hands while Jay Jay looked on.

"I'm never going to get to experience the joy of having my own kids or bringing life into this world... so can I come?"

Randell did not hesitate to tell his mate "you can come".

Related

Health

Social Issues

Auckland

00:46
Husband Dom gave an update on The Edge about his wife's struggle, and co-host Clinton Randell shared a text from Jay-Jay.

Dom Harvey opens up on air about wife Jay-Jay's struggle with depression: 'I've never seen one as bad as this'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

00:36
The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".

'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Today on The Edge, things took quite an emotional turn while the crew was on air.

01:25
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.

00:16
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

Trinity Ropiha, who has been an expert in portrait and realism tattoos for 13 years, tattooed a ta moko onto his son Traye.

00:29
v

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ