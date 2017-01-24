'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Radio DJ Dom Harvey took his Edge listeners on an emotional tangent today when he sprung on his co-host a desperate plea to join him for the birth of his child.

On today's show, Dom candidly asked co-host Clinton Randell - who is expecting a second baby with his wife - if he could be in the delivery room in a few weeks.

Randell, who also co-hosts the Mediaworks show with Dom's wife Jay Jay Harvey, told Dom it was a no-go.

But Randell had a change of tune after Dom opened up about his reasons why he wanted to be there.

Dom told listeners that he had a tumour about 10 years ago, which he had taken out of his abdomen. It left him with issues with his reproductive system.

He reiterated the well-documented fertility struggles he's had with Jay Jay, who underwent "rounds and rounds" of IVF treatments to try to have a baby.

"But, long story short, I'm never going to be a dad," he told Randell, who buried his face into his hands while Jay Jay looked on.

"I'm never going to get to experience the joy of having my own kids or bringing life into this world... so can I come?"