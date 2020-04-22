'I'm the leader, I'm staying' - Simon Bridges defiant despite National's horror poll result

Simon Bridges believes his leadership is safe despite yesterday’s horror poll for both National and himself.

Support for National sunk 12.7 percentage points to 30.6 per cent, in the latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll. In that same poll, the National leader was down 6.1 to 4.5 per cent in the preferred Prime Minister stakes.

Bridges this morning told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking it wasn’t a surprising outcome at a time of crisis.

"I'm the leader and I'm staying,” Bridges said.

He also said more voters would return to National as the economy turned around.

Bridges made similar comments earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic in April, when there were reports some National MPs were questioning his leadership. The National leader brushed of those reports, and said he would "absolutely" be leading National at the election.

The polling period was between May 8-16. Labour's support jumped to 56.5 per cent, rising 14 percentage points which means it could govern alone follow this year’s election.

Corresponding to seats in the House, the poll result would mean Labour would get 72 and National would get 39, 16 fewer than it currently holds.

As preferred Prime Minister, Labour leader and current PM Jacinda Ardern was up 20.8 percentage points to 59.5 per cent.