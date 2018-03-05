 

'I'm just stoked to see two Stats spokespeople going head-to-head' - should Stats Minister have completed the Census?

Statistics Minister James Shaw has rejected National's "missing in action" criticism.

The opposition earlier yesterday accused him of "swanning around the Pacific" while his department grapples with census problems.

Former statistics minister Scott Simpson said it was "unbelievable" Mr Shaw was out the country during the most important interaction his department has with the public.

"He has chosen to be swanning around the Pacific on a junket while his officials at Statistics NZ are left to carry the can," he said.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Labour's Kieran McAnulty said he was "just stoked to see two Statistics spokespeople going head-to-head". 

The Statistics Minister was out of the country for it, the Breakfast Club discuss whether he should have stayed.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Shaw is with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her Pacific Mission, in his capacity as climate change minister.

Almost three million New Zealanders have filled out the census online, Statistics NZ says.

As of midnight on Tuesday, 2.98 million people had completed the census online, says census general manager Denise McGregor.

Age Concern says it’s simply too soon to ditch door to door delivery.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We aimed for 60 per cent of those in New Zealand to complete it by midnight and we are very happy to have achieved this," she said.

Stats NZ has a target of 70 per cent of all census forms completed online by the end of the census collection period.

People can still ask for a paper form by phoning the census helpline.

The form takes four minutes on average for the household form and eight minutes for the individual form, Mrs McGregor said.

From today, reminders and field teams would be following up with households who had not completed the census.

