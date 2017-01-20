 

'I'm hoping he will rise to the occasion' – outgoing US Ambassador hopeful about Donald Trump

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Mark Gilbert is leaving Wellington for home tonight after being withdrawn from his duties.
00:16
1
Three people are dead and many more injured after the shocking incident this afternoon.

Watch: Driver seen doing burnouts outside Melbourne train station before fatal drive through central city

00:12
2
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

01:08
3
Robert De Niro also took a swipe at the incoming president, reading tweets he predicts Trump will send about him.

'Standing out here in the freezing cold, I have to pee' - Alec Baldwin mocks Trump at pre-inauguration protest

00:38
4
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Gang members allegedly hold gun to head of Whakatane man who had child in car

00:27
5
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon's car withdrawn from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.


 
