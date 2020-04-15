TODAY |

'I'm grateful to be home' - Kiwis stranded in South America return to NZ on rescue flight

After weeks of frustration, around 60 Kiwis have managed to make their way home from South America this morning thanks to a rescue flight organised by the Government during the Covid-19 crisis.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the flight contained New Zealanders who were in Peru, Brazil and Chile. Source: Breakfast

The flight landed at Auckland International Airport at 5am and from there passengers were taken to a quarantine facility for the next two weeks as part of the new government regulations for returning travellers.

Despite the upcoming 14-day lockdown, a couple of Kiwis from the flight told 1 NEWS they were just happy to be on New Zealand soil.

"I'm grateful to be home and safe," one said.

"The most scary thing was the uncertainty of when we were going to get home," another added.

"I was okay to like, wait it out, but then my mum was like, 'no, you can come home now'," a third laughed.

On board the flight were Kiwis who had been in Peru, Chile and Brazil.

Last week, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said such flights were being organised for New Zealanders who were in unsafe situations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have taken the time and care to develop a seriously detailed plan for the exit of foreign nationals, without endangering the lives of others,” Mr Peters said.

“We are conscious that returning foreign nationals to their home countries will reduce the potential pressure on health services in New Zealand, and reduce the risk of welfare issues developing for those people who are stranded and unable to afford to be here much longer.”

Mr Peters added the Government is looking at flights from Europe as well.

“Given that Air New Zealand intends to fly charter flights from New Zealand to Europe for European governments, we will explore the extent to which New Zealanders can return in the planes on the way back."

