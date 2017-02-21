 

'I'm going to miss him' – hundreds wave to mischievous male giraffe Mtundo as he's trucked through Auckland CBD

Mtundo the giraffe from Auckland Zoo is set to travel to Australia on a container ship where he is destined for a breeding programme.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:26
1
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

2
The Ministry of Transport has launched an internal investigation into the recruitment of Jo Harrison but the SFO says that may just be an alias.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for defrauding Ministry of Transport


01:27
3
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

01:25
4
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


00:26
5
The collapse at the old Panmure Bridge left four people in the water and sparked a big emergency services response.

Video: Massive scaffolding section collapses underneath Auckland bridge


01:03
The Black Caps bowler picked up a cool $1.04m for his services, having only been listed for around $300,000.

'Pretty surreal to be honest' – Black Caps' newest millionaire Trent Boult on his colossal IPL payday

00:26
03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

02:02
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

