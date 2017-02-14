'I'm getting so excited' - West Auckland muso recounts his 'call out of the blue' to write songs for Moana

West Auckland musician Opetaia Foa'i has told of his excitement at getting a call out of the blue asking him to write songs for the soundtrack of Disney's latest animated blockbuster Moana.

Samoan-born Foa'i, one of the musicians who created the chart-topping soundtrack, spoke to Seven Sharp while back at his parents' home in West Auckland, where he said his mother used to try to get him off the guitar to look for "a proper job".

While his mother who comes from Tuvalu and his father from Tokelau are understated in their praise of his achievements, for Foa'i, there's no hiding from the raw power of his musical and songwriting contributions to Disney's latest animated adventure, Seven Sharp reported.

He said he got a "call out of the blue" from Hollywood.

"And it was like 'think Lion King 2000 years ago set in the South Pacific. And we'd like you to write the music'. Oh, Ok!," he said, recounting that call.

"It's about voyaging in the South Pacific. I'm like 'um, I'm getting so excited'."

Remarkably, the backdrop to the movie is the ancestral navigators whose stories Foa'i had been featuring in song in performances around the world for more than two decades, the programme reported.

"I've been on stages in 40 countries, on a mission for my ancestors. Every show, I would always say the greatest navigators this world has ever seen are the pioneers of the South Pacific."