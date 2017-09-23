 

'I'm ever hopeful' – TOP leader Gareth Morgan still hopeful special votes will swing in his favour

Gareth Morgan, leader of The Opportunities Party, still believes the youth vote will boost his party a little more above two per cent.
Source: 1 NEWS

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern tells Labour supporters 'let's keep doing this' as she prepares for talks with Winston

Labour's deputy leader sidestepped questions about the future of the Maori Party.

LIVE Election 2017 results: How's your party faring? Check out every result so far

Live stream: 1 NEWS election night special

At number seven on the Green Party’s list, Swarbrick, 23, is all set to enter Parliament.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford dishes up part of a 42kg fish he caught off Tairua to peckish Wendy Petrie

Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

