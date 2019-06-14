'I'm a devil for detail' - Auckland Game of Thrones fan shares love of show through his craft

An Auckland handyman is sharing his love of the Game of Thrones series through his craft.

Pete Adam has spent three weeks building his second Game of Thrones throne, which is more than six-foot tall and about 70 kilograms, and is up for sale with a $3000 price tag. He previously built another smaller version of the iconic throne which sold within three days for $2000.

"It's been incredible. The reaction to the first one was amazing," he told 1 NEWS. It had about 3500 views online.

"I showed them to people and people wanted them so I kept building."

Mr Adam says the new one, which is made from recycled timber and expandable foam, is bigger and more detailed.

"I'm a devil for detail. I love building things and blowing people's minds."

He also says there's a gap in the market for collectors and cosplay-lovers wanting to buy props.

"People are quite embracing this cosplay culture, owning props from TV shows." He says it's more than just dressing up now days.

Auckland man Pete Adam spent three weeks creating the Game of Thrones throne. Source: Supplied

The 61-year-old says he has always been into craft and building - helping his children with projects throughout their school lives - but took the corporate route - now working in property maintenance.

But now he's "got his mojo back", getting back into building in his spare time after work, he says.

"The reaction from adult family and friends - they were blown away," he says. "Some people will like it and some people don't. The people that love it, I'm here doing it for those who do."

Mr Adam had been following the Game of Throne television series and books - and has enjoyed also building a white walker replica and decorated his front door in Game of Thrones themes, including with swords.