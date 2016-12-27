 

'I'm curious to know what's going on' - researcher aiming to find why some birds can't fly

A new research project is aiming to find out exactly why some birds have become flightless.

The project will focus on an area not yet studied, genetics, comparing the DNA of New Zealand flightless birds to those who can fly. 

Self-confessed bird lover Dr Gillian Gibb is going to use new technology to get to the bottom of it.

The Massey University project will take three years to complete.
"I'm curious to know what's going on," she said.

"I'm going to be sequencing DNA from these birds and comparing them between a flightless bird and a flighted bird."

The Massey University researcher will be comparing birds of the New Zealand rail family, the takahe and pukeko, and the flightless weka with the buff-banded rail.

