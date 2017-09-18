 

'I'm committed to winning' – Bill English grilled on pipeline leak, Pike River and what will happen if he loses

National Party leader Bill English today faced questions about the Northland pipeline leak and what he'll do if National lose the election.

Bill English was asked by Mike Hosking this morning - "If you don't win this Saturday, do you retire or resign?".
Source: Newstalk ZB

Mike Hosking grilled Mr English on Newstalk ZB on why there was no infrastructural back up to the pipeline. 

"It's all a private arrangement between the suppliers of the fuel and the airlines," Mr English said. 

Mr English was confident the damaged pipe, which has disrupted thousands of passengers' travel at Auckland Airport, would be repaired as soon as possible, and it was the first time that fuel supply had been disrupted. 

He explained a second fuel pipeline had not been installed because the cost would have been fronted by consumers. 

When asked about the Pike River Mine, English said he expected there would be un-crewed re-entry by the end of this year after the 2010 explosion which killed 29 men. 

Mr English was also asked, "If you don't win this Saturday, do you retire or resign?"

He said he would "deal with that then".

"I'm committed to politics, I'm committed to the National Party, I'm committed to winning."

Mr English predicted the Green Party's election performance, saying, "They usually don't do as well as they poll, but that's up to them".

The Greens are sitting at seven per cent at the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll

During the interview, Mr English said he admired that Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, "stepped up to a tough job".

"But I think it's become apparent she doesn't have the team behind her to be able to follow through on what were some very high expectations," he said.

When asked what he admired about NZ First leader Winston Peters, Mr English paused and said, "stamina or something?"

"He's just got an endless appetite for politics."

He said the world leader who impressed him the most was the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, describing her as a "calm, considered person whose judgment is trusted by Europe.

"And has an election on the same day as us," he said.

Mr English said he was looking forward to Wednesday's TVNZ leaders' debate, available to watch on TV1 at 7pm, TVNZ1 or on 1 NEWS NOW.

