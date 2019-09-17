'I'm back, I've never been fitter' - Winston Peters returns to Parliament after surgery

Winston Peters is back at Parliament this week, soon to step up as Acting-Prime Minister as Jacinda Ardern departs for Japan and the US.

The deputy Prime Minister has been absent from the halls of power and working from Auckland after what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on August 19 was a "small surgical procedure".

Mr Peters was still not cleared to fly last week, but he posted a photo of himself with dog Beau, captioned, "both getting fit and enjoying the fresh air".

"I'm back, I've never been fitter," he told media today.