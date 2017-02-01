'I'm appalled' - parents furious they haven't been contacted after contamination scare at dental clinic

Concerned parents are outraged they were not contacted about the contamination scare at an Auckland school dental clinic before the information was made public.

Thousands of children treated at Pukekohe Intermediate clinic are to be screened after malfunctioning equipment meant there was "a very small chance" of exposure to unsterilised water, possibly containing blood or saliva.

Parents arrive at the Pukekohe Intermediate dental clinic this morning for testing after health scare. Source: 1 NEWS

Health authorities said public health nurses will be contacting parents and caregivers of children who attended the Pukekohe Intermediate clinic between September 13 and January 23.

But many parents have shared frustration on social media about not being contacted earlier, or at all.

"I'm appalled we've all found out on Facebook instead of a phone call," wrote a parent on a Franklin community Facebook page.

Another commented on the same post said she didn't understand why they didn't contact parents before the information became public.

"I'm fuming right now," wrote another.

"No waiting game is worth the risk," wrote a parent who encouraged others to call the clinic directly.

The DHB is expecting to test 2,500 children who use the clinic as a precaution.

Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson said the equipment fault happened last month, but the equipment was last serviced in September.

Children who had a procedure involving compressed air, a drill, extraction or suction will be offered testing for blood-borne viral infections, in particular hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

However, the possibility of cross-infection is rated as small, as it is rare for New Zealand children to have any of those conditions.

"It is critical for parents to understand the risk is very low," said Dr Johnson.

"If we do find cases of pre-existing infection, then we will prioritise screening for those children who were treated on the same day."

The clinic is operated by the Auckland Regional Dental Service and an investigation has started into the exact nature of the problem.

Dr Johnson said all ARDS clinics had been reviewed and the issue was found to be only with the one at Pukehoke Intermediate.

"The problem occurred due to equipment assembly and is not related to the clinical practice of the dental staff at the clinic or the high quality care given to children across Auckland," she said.