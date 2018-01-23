 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'm already in love' - Hayley Holt, Jack Tame mesmerised by playful robot that'll help kids during hospital stays

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Breakfast hosts Hayley Holt and Jack Tame were instantly smitten by a visit from a little French robot in the studio today, whose job it is to distract kids from their gloomy stays in hosptial.

A French robot is being reprogramed by Auckland university researchers to engage with sick Kiwi kids in hospital.
Source: Breakfast

The three-foot robot was brought in by University of Auckland researcher Dr Craig Sutherland, who had the bright idea to reprogram the French designed machine to engage with sick kids after witnessing the positive effect it had on his own son during a stay in hosptial.

And after a short introduction, the clever little guy could clearly speak for himself.

"Thank you Hayley and Jack for having me here today," the humanoid robot said.

"I am from the University of Auckland, one of my jobs is to help children in hospital. Currently I am working at Starship Hospital in Auckland. Back to you Jack and Hayley."

Dr Sutherland said kids in Starship Hospital tended to not treat the robot like a toy, but more like an animal - attributing it a personality.

He said studies have been undertaken in which the presence of such robots are shown to help sick kids get over unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.

While the children patients still feel the pain of such procedures they are more quickly distracted from them by the presence of the robot there to engage with.

And the charm of the robot also worked its magic on both Jack and Hayley. 

"Oh my god, I am already in love with the robot, so cute, I've got feelings for it," Holt said.  

Related

Health

Technology

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

01:08
2
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

00:29
3
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

00:27
4
Kotex says it's the first two cases it's been made aware of since launching the brand.

Second toxic shock case in a week possibly linked to tampons

01:56
5
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".


01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".

00:30
Police are speaking with a woman following this afternoon's incident in Riccarton.

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing

The 58-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

02:04
Gold Coast-bound Alethea Boon will go to her third Games, this time in a new sport.

Gymnast turned weightlifter overcomes serious injury to make Commonwealth Games return

After making her debut 20 years ago, Alethea Boon will get another shot, in another sport, on the Gold Coast.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 