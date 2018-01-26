 

'I'm able to live' - young ex-unemployed relish jobs as Govt pumps money into training schemes

Young, previously unemployed people are relishing having a job and employers are lapping them up, as the new Employment Minister promises that pumping money into training schemes will help get thousands more people in the regions into work.  

The government is vowing to get young people off the dole and into jobs, especially in areas like construction where there is a worker shortage.
The Government is putting $13 million into a scheme aimed at helping unemployed young people in the regions find jobs, especially in areas like construction, where there is a worker shortage. 

Chavez Kingi is now earning a living painting in Tauranga, but the 20-year-old needed help.

"After I finished school, I didn't really know what to do. so I was just sitting around not really doing anything and then I got a call from my older brother wanting to know if I wanted to do a course building and painting," he told 1 NEWS.  

Single mother Kristen McGavin is is now a plasterer.  After hitting rock bottom, she enrolled in a pre-employment scheme and it turns out she's a natural.

"I'm able to live, as opposed to survive. I'm able to go off. I've recently got back from England on a holiday to England. I'd never thought I'd ever leave the North Island, she said. 

Employers are welcoming young people who've been through training schemes. 

"Basic skills, even being work ready, as far as getting up on time, getting to the job, making sure that they bring their lunch and so on," said Riki Nelson of The Decorating Company.

The Government's into it too, so it's promising to pump more money into schemes that get people off the benefit and into work. 

"If there's a job, if there's a plan if there's a vision," said Willie Jackson, Employment Minister. 

It'll cost $13 million, and for that the Minister promises it will create 2,000 jobs. 

National says they had already put the money aside. 

"They're making use of good quality policies that we've left and that makes sense," said Paul Goldsmith, National's employment spokesman.

The new money will be only be divided up among Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, and the Minister admits $13 million won't go far. He says more money is on the way.

