Illicit drugs, $75,000 and stolen property found at Thames property

Source:
A 49-year-old Thames man has been charged with drug-related offences, with police finding illicit drugs, $75,000 in cash and stolen property after a search warrant was executed yesterday.
Police car (File picture).
Source: 1 NEWS
Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said methamphetamine, cannabis and LSD in amounts which are consistent with supply were located at the Grafton Rd address, along with prescription drugs, cash and the stolen property.
The man was due in the Hamilton Court today.
The investigation is ongoing.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news