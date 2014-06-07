 

Illicit drugs, $75,000 and stolen property found at Thames property

A 49-year-old Thames man has been charged with drug-related offences, with police finding illicit drugs, $75,000 in cash and stolen property after a search warrant was executed yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said methamphetamine, cannabis and LSD in amounts which are consistent with supply were located at the Grafton Rd address, along with prescription drugs, cash and the stolen property. 

The man was due in the Hamilton Court today. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

