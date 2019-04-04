TODAY |

Illegal street racing sparks plea from police for motorists to follow road rules during Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

Two cars were impounded yesterday for illegal street racing in Hawke's Bay yesterday, prompting police to remind the public to keep following the road rules during Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

Source: 1 NEWS

Eight cars were stopped by police yesterday after they tried to leave the scene of illegal street racing near State Highway 50 in Hastings, police said in a statement.

Police said they impounded two of the cars for illegal street racing. Two other cars were also impounded because the drivers had suspended licences.

Sergeant Glenn Restieaux said the activity could have disastrous consequences for the public. 

"There is more traffic on our roads now that we are in Alert Level 3, so we encourage all road users to drive to the conditions and be considerate to others," said Sergeant Restieaux.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Transport
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:42
'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions
2
Jacinda Ardern not ruling out 'helicopter payments' for those struggling during the pandemic
3
'We're not there yet' - Economist warns New Zealand won't be ready to move into Level 2 next week
4
Buying online during Level 3? Banks warn against popular payment system
5
Auckland's Marist College, at centre of large Covid-19 cluster, offers additional testing to staff and students
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:30

Jacinda Ardern not ruling out 'helicopter payments' for those struggling during the pandemic
06:30

'It's going to be tougher' - New Zealand must maintain cohesion to flourish after Covid-19, Sir Peter Gluckman says
06:27

Tairāwhiti region wants to form own coronavirus bubble and move to Level 2 early
11:42

'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions