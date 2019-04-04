Illegal street racing sparks plea from police for motorists to follow road rules during Level 3

Two cars were impounded yesterday for illegal street racing in Hawke's Bay yesterday, prompting police to remind the public to keep following the road rules during Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

Source: 1 NEWS

Eight cars were stopped by police yesterday after they tried to leave the scene of illegal street racing near State Highway 50 in Hastings, police said in a statement.

Police said they impounded two of the cars for illegal street racing. Two other cars were also impounded because the drivers had suspended licences.

Sergeant Glenn Restieaux said the activity could have disastrous consequences for the public.