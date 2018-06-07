 

It is illegal to make or sell products containing plastic microbeads from today

Retailers selling products containing plastic microbeads will need to remove them from the shelf from today as a ban kicks in.

Microbeads are found in some face and body scrubs, and can harm marine life when washed down drains.
Microbeads are tiny pieces of plastic put into things like cosmetics and toiletries, usually for their exfoliating or abrasive qualities.

The beads wash down the drain after use and end up in the ocean, where they are most often consumed by sea life.

It is now illegal to sell products in New Zealand containing microbeads, and it is also illegal to manufacture them.

The fine for people selling the products is up to $100,000.

Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.
The announcement follows a long campaign by environmentalists.
