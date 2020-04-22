Illegal hunters warned after lockdown breaches in Otago

Police have issued a warning to hunters after reports of several illegal hunting and poaching incidents around Otago.

It comes after five people were arrested on a Waitomo property last night over charges of illegal hunting.

Not only are hunters in breach of the Level 4 restrictions but they are also putting "other people who might be in the area at risk", a police spokesperson said of the Otago incidents.

Station managers and landowners are being urged to call police if they find people illegally on their land, after reports in Waikouaiti, Dunback, McRaes and Lawrence areas.