Illegal drug supply chain disrupted during Covid-19 lockdown, but it has caused other problems

Police say illegal drug supply chains have been disrupted thanks to coronavirus.

But many treatment services are reporting a large increase in domestic violence.

One methamphetamine user 1 NEWS spoke to, a single parent to young children, says she has to program herself to think positive thoughts.

“It’s always hard. I always have to try to program myself when I wake up in the morning,” she says.

Police say lockdown rules have had an impact, and while some might see that as good news in the fight against meth, there are also negative consequences.

“People will be experiencing withdrawal and may be using other substances that they are not used to taking that there could be adverse reactions or they may behave differently on them and that can have an impact on them within their bubble," says Deb Fraser of Mirror Services.

“Amongst alcohol and drug users, there was a survey that indicated the family violence had increased by 30 per cent,” she says.

The Drug Foundation says if anyone is still using to decrease dosages.

“Where possible, use lower amounts. That means that there’s less risk if there’s a harmful substance that’s been substituted in,” says Ben Birks Ang of The New Zealand Drug Foundation.

