'I'll be there somewhere, cheering you on'- Blair Vining's final message for daughters, played at his funeral

Blair Vining delivered the final word at his own funeral today, after recording a video message for his daughters while he was in the last stages of his cancer-battle.

Mr Vining, who died on Friday, spent his final months calling for an overhaul of the way cancer is treated throughout the country.

The 39-year-old farmer faced long delays for treatment at his local hospital, and realising the disparity between services across the country, started a campaign for a national cancer agency.

Mr Vining is survived by his wife Melissa and their two daughters. Della-May and Lilly.

Hundreds gathered today at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill to celebrate the life of Mr Vining.

In his pre-recorded speech, he remembered life with his daughters, Lilly and Della-May, as being “quality years” and telling them to “work hard” in life.

“Work hard at everything you do girls because if you train and believe and want it really bad, you’ll both achieve it.

“And I love you guys so much and I know that I’ll be there somewhere, cheering you on and watching you be the best at what you do," he said.

He said he knew the girls will be “a rock” to his wife Melissa when he is gone.

“They are going to keep her grounded and give her hugs and kisses all day and do all the things I can’t be there for.

“You both need to kiss your mum and give your mum as many hugs as you can,” he said.

Mr Vining's daughters earlier paid tribute to him, speaking about their favourite memories.