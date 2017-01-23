 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I'll tell my boy all about you' - boaties remembered after Otaki tragedy

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A boatie whose body was recovered on Monday off the Kapiti Coast has been remembered as a loyal and generous friend with a kind soul. 

One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.
Source: 1 NEWS

Special memories and photos have been posted by friends and family on Wayne Anthony De Bruyn's Facebook page, expressing their sadness over his shock death. 

Lynda Coe, who is mourning her friend of 35 years wrote, "Rest In peace my friend, hope you travel a plenty. Ride on the great highway, and have a great trip. Hard to believe that you're gone. Sadly missed."

"I am going to miss you Wayne and you not going to meet my wee boy but I will tell him all about you," said Nicole Sullivan.

Richard Palm said he has known Mr De Bruyn and his family for many years and will be greatly missed by all. 

Tributes are also flowing for Jared Evan Anderson, who is still missing and presumed to have drowned.

Debbie Martin wrote how she always called Mr Anderson her son and said how "some day we will meet again". 

"I'm so sorry little brother, thinking of you. I know Jared was a good friend to you," Natalia Welson wrote on Facebook. 

The pair's small inflatable boat capsized near the Otaki River's mouth on Monday afternoon. 

Police are continuing to search the shore line at low tide for the next few days to try and locate Mr Anderson's body. 

Related

01:06
One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.

Otaki boat tragedy: New Plymouth man still missing, local man's body found

01:06
One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.

Rigorous search effort in 'gnarly waters' for missing boatie in Otaki, one body already recovered

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
The man, wearing no safety gear, seems unconcerned with traffic on the road including large trucks.

Watch: Half-naked man's luge joyride down Kaimai Ranges not illegal, say police - just 'very unwise'

01:41
2
Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

3
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:31
4
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

00:59
5
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

01:20
The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations.

00:35
This short film, Lani’s Space, has catapulted two young New Zealand filmmakers into the international spotlight.

Rising Kiwi filmmakers scoop top award at international, NASA film comp - judged by Oscar nominated director

The short film, which took on 900 other entries, is about a solo father's journey to understand his daughter's love of space.

00:30
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after winning her Australian Open quarter-final.

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

Luke Appleby writes that there are just too many things to deal with for the idea to ever move into action.

04:35
To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have a good reason.

Stars of Goodbye Pork Pie remake haven't seen the original, but promise new movie is 'still very much a NZ film'

To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have their reasons.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ