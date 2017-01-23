'I'll tell my boy all about you' - boaties remembered after Otaki tragedy

A boatie whose body was recovered on Monday off the Kapiti Coast has been remembered as a loyal and generous friend with a kind soul.

Special memories and photos have been posted by friends and family on Wayne Anthony De Bruyn's Facebook page, expressing their sadness over his shock death.

Lynda Coe, who is mourning her friend of 35 years wrote, "Rest In peace my friend, hope you travel a plenty. Ride on the great highway, and have a great trip. Hard to believe that you're gone. Sadly missed."

"I am going to miss you Wayne and you not going to meet my wee boy but I will tell him all about you," said Nicole Sullivan.

Richard Palm said he has known Mr De Bruyn and his family for many years and will be greatly missed by all.

Tributes are also flowing for Jared Evan Anderson, who is still missing and presumed to have drowned.

Debbie Martin wrote how she always called Mr Anderson her son and said how "some day we will meet again".

"I'm so sorry little brother, thinking of you. I know Jared was a good friend to you," Natalia Welson wrote on Facebook.

The pair's small inflatable boat capsized near the Otaki River's mouth on Monday afternoon.