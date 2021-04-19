TODAY |

'I'll be coming for those fish and chips' - Kiwi at Sydney Airport eager to fly home after several years away

Source:  1 NEWS

There are mixed feelings for travellers gearing up for the first flight into New Zealand from Sydney as the quarantine free trans-Tasman bubble kicks off. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Andrew Macfarlane spoke to Queenie at Sydney Airport. Source: Breakfast

Thousands of people are expected to travel from Australia into New Zealand today as borders fully reopen after the long halt to travel between the two nations due to Covid-19. 

One traveller waiting to board a flight back to New Zealand at Sydney Airport today was Queenie.

She told 1NEWS she's excited to head back home after several years away.

"Supporting the home front of Aotearoa is probably one of the best things we can do ... I'll be coming for those fish and chips!" 

Your playlist will load after this ad

McDermott Coaches managing director Simon McDermott says bookings are already “filling fast”. Source: Breakfast

However, it's a celebration that's tinged on sadness for many passengers, having missed out on important events over the past months because they weren't able to travel.

"We're going back home for an unfortunate event," another traveller told 1NEWS. 

"It's kinda mixed with a bit of sadness and a bit of happiness at the same time." 

New Zealand
Travel
Tourism
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
New Covid-19 border exceptions announced for families of healthcare workers, some skilled workers
2
'Drug deals, gang affiliations' - Emergency accommodation 'not a safe environment for kids' - Auckland mum
3
Mother and daughter share same bed to keep warm as landlord flouts tenancy rules
4
'I'll be coming for those fish and chips' - Kiwi at Sydney Airport eager to fly home after several years away
5
Fiji cities Nadi, Lautoka in emergency lockdown after Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing April 19: Trans-Tasman bubble officially opens after months of waiting
01:04

First Australia-bound flight from NZ since travel bubble opened departs Wellington

'I just can't wait' – Australian-based miner eager to re-unite with family in NZ as travel bubble reopens
06:00

NZ says kia ora to Australia as trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel officially opens