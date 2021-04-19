'I'll be coming for those fish and chips' - Kiwi at Sydney Airport eager to fly home after several years away

There are mixed feelings for travellers gearing up for the first flight into New Zealand from Sydney as the quarantine free trans-Tasman bubble kicks off.

Thousands of people are expected to travel from Australia into New Zealand today as borders fully reopen after the long halt to travel between the two nations due to Covid-19.

One traveller waiting to board a flight back to New Zealand at Sydney Airport today was Queenie.

She told 1NEWS she's excited to head back home after several years away.

"Supporting the home front of Aotearoa is probably one of the best things we can do ... I'll be coming for those fish and chips!"

However, it's a celebration that's tinged on sadness for many passengers, having missed out on important events over the past months because they weren't able to travel.

"We're going back home for an unfortunate event," another traveller told 1NEWS.