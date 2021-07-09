TODAY |

Ilam MP Sarah Pallett’s wedding at Parliament holds up Covid presser

Chris Hipkins’ snap press conference to update the status of non-quarantine travel with NSW was delayed at Parliament – by the wedding of an MP.

Ilam MP Sarah Pellett waits to walk down the aisle with her adult daughters. Source: 1 NEWS

Ilam MP Sarah Pallett wed longtime partner Andy today, waiting to walk down the aisle before Hipkins could get his standup on the black and white tiles underway.

Video from before the presser shows the Labour MP, wearing a red dress, arm-in-arm with her adult daughters, waiting to be led down the aisle by a bagpipe player.

The pipe player begins, with one of Pallett’s daughters helping with her dress before the trio begin making their way up the aisle.

Hipkins went on to announce that green flights from Covid-stricken Sydney would not go ahead from midnight tonight, as had been previously planned.

Kiwis hoping to get on green light flights from Sydney foiled, MIQ rooms to be allocated

Hipkins wished the couple well, saying he'd never previously crashed a wedding. 

